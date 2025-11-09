KISS Offspring Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Single 'Body Down'

KISS icons Paul Stanley's son Even and Gene Simmon's son Nick have announced that they will be releasing the new song "Body Down" on December 5th, which will mark the debut release from their collaborative group Stanley Simmons.

They shared on their official Instagram, "It's time. Our debut single Body Down is out Dec 5. Presave it now [[here]. A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn't even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads. Now it's pretty much all of them.

"We're incredibly proud of the record we're making and very stoked to share it with you all. Thank you all for taking the ride with us and thank you Rob, Kim, Joey, Jacob, Ally, Bryce, Pete, Vinnie, Harry, Kyle, Kuya, Shey, Harrison, Mister, Kate, Connor, Elena, Lindsey, and Erich for helping make this song and video come to life."

Related Stories

KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'

KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event

KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)

News > Stanley Simmons