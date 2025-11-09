.

KISS Offspring Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Single 'Body Down'

11-09-2025
KISS Offspring Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Single 'Body Down'

KISS icons Paul Stanley's son Even and Gene Simmon's son Nick have announced that they will be releasing the new song "Body Down" on December 5th, which will mark the debut release from their collaborative group Stanley Simmons.

They shared on their official Instagram, "It's time. Our debut single Body Down is out Dec 5. Presave it now [[here]. A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn't even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads. Now it's pretty much all of them.

"We're incredibly proud of the record we're making and very stoked to share it with you all. Thank you all for taking the ride with us and thank you Rob, Kim, Joey, Jacob, Ally, Bryce, Pete, Vinnie, Harry, Kyle, Kuya, Shey, Harrison, Mister, Kate, Connor, Elena, Lindsey, and Erich for helping make this song and video come to life."

Related Stories
KISS Offspring Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Single 'Body Down'

KISS Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Rock And Roll All Nite'

KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event

KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)

News > Stanley Simmons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?- Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde- KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event- Slash- Spiritbox- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- Brad Paisley Shares Christmas Album - Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Ryman Debut- more

Day In Pop

Teddy Swims Scores Grammy Nomination For 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)'- Illenium Taps OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder For 'With Your Love'- Goldfrapp- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Latest News

Today's Full Day in Rock Report

Soundgarden Reunite For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

KISS Offspring Stanley Simmons Announce Debut Single 'Body Down'

Alexisonfire Share 'Neighbourhood Villain' Video

Poison's Rikki Rockett Inks Deal For His Rockett Mafia

Gotthard Recruit Krokus Frontman Marc Storace For 'Liverpool'

Big Big Train Announce First Ever Narrative Concept Album 'Woodcut' With The First Single 'The Artist'

Agnostic Front Take It Back To CBGB With 'Sunday Matinee' Video