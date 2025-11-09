Soundgarden Reunite For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Members of Soundgarden reunited at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday night (November 8) during the special event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The Seattle grunge pioneers were formally inducted by actor Jim Carrey who said during his speech, "When the Seattle music scene exploded, it resurrected rock and roll for me. When I heard Soundgarden for the first time, I wasn't just excited. I wanted to put a flannel shirt on and run into the streets screaming, 'My mother smoked during pregnancy!'

"I met the band in 1996 when I was hosting 'Saturday Night Live' for the very first time, and I insisted on Soundgarden as the musical guest. By then, the lineup was Chris , Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron on drums, and Ben Shepherd on bass.

"They launched into the dark, epic beauty of 'Pretty Noose'. I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me, like an audio baptism. They pushed me under and when I came up I was free.

"After the show, they handed me what is to this day one of my most prized possessions, the Fender Telecaster [guitar] Chris played on the show, signed by the whole band."

Late frontman Chris Cornell's daughter Lily then shared, "I am just really, really happy that he got to make music with his friends. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about. I know how much purpose that gave him, and how much it's meant to people who have heard that music. That's what I'll be holding in my heart tonight."

Cornell's former bandmates, Cameron, Thayil and Shepherd, and original bassist Hiro Yamamoto took the stage with Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen for a performance of "Rusty Cage".

Brandi Carlile and Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell then joined the Soundgarden stars for their signature hit "Black Hole Sun".

Cornell's daughter Toni also performed an acoustic version of "Fell On Black Days" with Heart's Nancy Wilson.

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has shared a video of Soundgarden accepting their induction, which can be streamed below:

