Eagles Reveal Final 2026 Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

The Eagles have added four new dates, what they say are their final 2026 shows to their Sphere Las Vegas residency, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue with 56 shows in total.
The legendary band have added shows on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27; and Saturday, March 28 to run that launched on September 20, 2024.
The general on-sale for the final 2026 shows will begin Friday, November 21 at 10:00 AM PT. To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and presale begins Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.
Vibee is the official Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles' last shows of 2026 at Sphere. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the March 20, 21, 27, and 28th shows are available beginning Wednesday, November 12th at 10 AM PT, ahead of public onsale, and exclusively at Eagles.vibee.com.
The Vibee Concierge and Eagles Third Encore Experience is conveniently located in The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, located just off Restaurant Row. Admission is free and open to the public. It features the Troubadour replica, exclusive to Vibee VIP guests, as well as the 'Hotel California' immersive experience, memorabilia, merch store, and all-new activations that all fans are sure to love.
Eagles Third Encore: Thursday: 11 AM - 7 PM / Friday-Saturday: 11 AM - 8:00 PM / Sunday: 11 AM - 4 PM
Eagles Vibee Concierge Hours: Thursday-Saturday: 11 AM - 7 PM / Sunday: 10 AM - 4 PM
Newly Added:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Upcoming Shows:
Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24
Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31
Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21
Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28
