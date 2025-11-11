Def Leppard Recap Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video recap of a recent ceremony that saw the UK rockers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The band was joined at the October 9 event by emcee Bob Buchmann, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Resnikoff to receive its honor in the category of Recording; the ceremony marks the 2,824th star on the Los Angeles landmark.
"Take a trip with us to Hollywood as we look back to the day Def Leppard received a star on the Walk of Fame," says the band.With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music.
Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike, while the group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.
Watch the video recap of Def Leppard's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony here.
Hear Def Leppard Stars Rock Bad Company's 'Seagull'
Watch Trailer For Def Leppard's Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield Package
Def Leppard Reveal 2026 Summer Tour Plans
Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup
Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'- Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year- more
Megan Moroney Announces New Album 'Cloud 9'- Alison Krauss & Union Station Lead MerleFest 2026 Lineup- Clay Walker Makes His Headline Debut At The Ryman- more
Florence + the Machine Top Billboard Album Chart- Hilary Duff Announces First Live Performances In Over A Decade- Paper Route Woo Teams With Key Glock- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Lynyrd Skynyrd Mark Veterans Day With 'Red White and Blue (Feat. Donnie Van Zant)'
Metallica Leads Most-Played Metal Songs And Artists Of The Year
Dream Theater Release 'Night Terror' Live Video
IMA Robot Stream New Single 'Tumbling Down'
Joe Jackson Announces New Rock Record and Tour
Dublin Trio Really Good Time Unleash 'S*** One'
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Fool To Cry' From Black And Blue Reissue
Robert Plant Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert