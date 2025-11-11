Def Leppard Recap Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video recap of a recent ceremony that saw the UK rockers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The band was joined at the October 9 event by emcee Bob Buchmann, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Resnikoff to receive its honor in the category of Recording; the ceremony marks the 2,824th star on the Los Angeles landmark.

"Take a trip with us to Hollywood as we look back to the day Def Leppard received a star on the Walk of Fame," says the band.With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music.

Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike, while the group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

Watch the video recap of Def Leppard's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony here.

