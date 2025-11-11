Eric Clapton Previews 'Bad Love' From Expanded Journeyman Reissue

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is sharing a video for "Bad Love" from his upcoming expanded edition of his 1989 album, "Journeyman." Due November 21 via Bushbranch/Surfdog Records, the 2025 project adds four bonus tracks to "Journeyman: Deluxe Edition" - including "Higher Power", "Border Song", "That Kind Of Woman", and "Forever."
In the album's liner notes: "A few years ago, Clapton was on YouTube, just poking around looking at old footage and songs, and found that fans had uploaded outtakes and bonus cuts of songs from the Journeyman sessions. After a search through Clapton's vaults, these four bonus cuts are now on the album, mixed and mastered anew for this edition."
"Journeyman finds Clapton overcoming battles with alcohol, drugs, and record labels, while celebrating the thing that always kept him running: His endless capacity to chase his music on whatever journey it takes him on, reflecting his life back at him with his guitar playing." - From the extensive liner notes in the Journeyman: Deluxe Edition physical release.
Clapton himself states: "Journeyman . . . It's what I want to be known as; I like to think I'm a craftsman. I think I'm always working on mastering my craft."
Learn more and stream the video for "Bad Love" here.
