IMA Robot Stream New Single 'Tumbling Down'

IMA Robot have shared their new single "Tumbling Down". The track comes from the group's forthcoming "lost" album "Search And Destroy", which will be released on November 14th.

Big Hassle Media sent over these details: "Tumbling Down" reveals the band's softer, more cinematic edge. Jangling glam guitars meld with old analog synths as the band exudes the optimistic nihilism of cultural dissent. "We wrote it as an anti-fascist anthem, a spooky anarchic f***-you folk banger to remind us that sometimes self-annihilation is the cost of courage," says frontman Alex Ebert. "It's one of those songs that feels even more relevant today than when it was written."

Ima Robot turned out to be a kind of supergroup in reverse: singer/songwriter Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), guitarist Tim Anderson (Twenty One Pilots, Billie Eilish), bassist Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Nine Inch Nails), multi-instrumentalist Filip Nikolic (Junior Senior, Poolside), multi-instrumentalist Oliver Goldstein (Oliver), and drummer Scott Devours (Roger Daltry, The Who). Ima Robot built their early reputation as one of Los Angeles' most unpredictable live acts of their time. Their shows were stuff of legends; wild, messy, often bloody, always wholly alive. That raw electricity became the band's signature: punk energy stitched into a quilt of genres and unfiltered emotion.

Two decades later, Search and Destroy returns to those roots, an unearthed record laced with irreverent ferocity, electronic static, guitars that scrape yet shimmer and industrial synths ripping beneath high-voltage tension. The album reflects the band's creative independence, proof that music can thrive on its own terms, outside of the machine. The irony in their name becomes almost poetic; beneath the abrasive riffs and playful banter lie love, longing, and the absurdity of life, sometimes frenzied, sometimes tender, but always electric.

Search and Destroy is a communal act as it rekindles the reckless joy, intimacy, and ferality of Ima Robot. For newcomers, it opens a door back to Los Angeles in the early 2000s, a time when anything felt possible if the music was loud enough. And for its devotees, it is a long-awaited homecoming. At its core, it's a reminder that some stories are meant to return, waiting patiently until the moment is right.

