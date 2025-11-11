Robert Plant Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Robert Plant was a featured guest on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this past week. The rocker sat down with Colbert for a chat about his creative roots, from the Kirk Douglas film that inspired him as a kid to his recent embrace of ethereal folk tunes from Wales with his new project Saving Grace.

The lineup features Plant, vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Produced by Plant and the band, "Saving Grace" was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Bordersm where they breathed fresh life into a collection of century-old music.

Get more details and watch Plant's appearance on The Late Show here.

Related Stories

Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Chevrolet'

Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Gospel Plough'

Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album

Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'

News > Robert Plant

Share this article: