Scorpions Preview 'The Zoo' From Coming Home Live

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "The Zoo", as a preview to the band's forthcoming release, "Coming Home Live."

In the late 1970s, 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan was one of the most vibrant streets in the bustling melting pot of New York City. Just a stone's throw from Times Square, cheap peep shows stood next to sex shops, and drug stores crammed between shady facades, behind which you could donate blood for a few dollars.

In the local scene, this street between Broadway and the Theater District was known as The Zoo. And around The Zoo, you could find everything that defined the sunny and dark sides of the Big Apple.

When the Scorpions performed in New York in 1979 as part of their US tour, they couldn't help but notice 42nd Street and its pulsating, yet gritty, nightlife. Klaus Meine immortalized the legendary street with his song "The Zoo." And the iconic riff of Rudolf Schenker's composition became one of the band's most recognizable musical trademarks, cementing their place in the hard rock genre with the 1980 album "Animal Magnetism".

As part of a 60th anniversary tour, the Scorpions headlined a special arena show in the city where it all began - Hanover, Germany. The July 5 event before 45,000 fans - which saw the rockers joined by special guests Alice Cooper, Judas Priest and more - marked the first time the legendary rockers performed a stadium concert in Germany and in the hometown of Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker, and Matthias Jabs.

Get more details and stream "The Zoo" here.

