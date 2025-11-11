Singled Out: Boys Night Out

The reunited Boys Night Out recently released their new single "100% Ghosts", and to celebrate we asked vocalist Connor Lovat-Fraser to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"100% Ghosts" is a strangely important song for me. As the first Boys Night Out song released with the band's current lineup, it was important that we really get it right. Thankfully, that caveat required very little work or oversight. It immediately rang true as soon as we had finished the recording process.
Musically, it highlighted all of the elements that serve to make BNO the band that it was and is. Driving guitars and drums, elaborate basslines, gang vocals, hand claps and singalongs, Writing the lyrics was pure catharsis.
The past couple of years have been a whirlwind to say the least, and 100% Ghosts provided an outlet to make sense of everything that was happening around and within me. It's a song about how hard it can be to let people in or ask for help when I needed it most.
At the same time, it's about how important it is to face everything that feels impossible in an attempt to shrink it down to a manageable size and truly conquer it. Having this song be our initial offering just feels right, and I'm grateful to be doing it with the band ans it exists in this moment.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
