The Rolling Stones Preview 'Fool To Cry' From Black And Blue Reissue

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a live version of "Fool To Cry" from the forthcoming reissue of their 1976 album, "Black And Blue." In June '76, the group played four nights at Les Abattoirs in Paris on their Tour of Europe '76, including the performance of this song - the lead single from the group's thirteenth studio record.

Due November 14 via Interscope/UMe, the definitive Super Deluxe Box Set of "Black and Blue" marks the band's first album following the departure of former guitarist Mick Taylor, who was eventually replaced by Ronnie Wood.

The recording sessions famously served as auditions with guitar greats Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, Jeff Beck, and Robert A. Johnson all contributing. Ultimately, free from commitments to The Faces, it was Ronnie Wood who joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman as a bona fide Rolling Stone appearing on three tracks.

Soon after Ronnie officially signed up for the band's U.S. tour, starting his continuing tenure with the group across five decades with multiple live and studio albums and dozens of Stones groundbreaking world tours. In a brand-new interview included in the new box set, Ronnie reflects on joining the band in 1976 with these words - "Right then, this is where I'm meant to be."

Get more details on the reissue and stream the live version of "Fool To Cry" here.

