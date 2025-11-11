Thin Lizzy Preview '74-75 Night Life / Fighting' Box Set

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy is sharing preview tracks from the band's "74-75 Night Life Fighting Super Deluxe 50th Anniversary" box set ahead of its release on November 21.

Recorded in 1974 and 1975, "Fighting" and "Night Life" were the first Thin Lizzy albums to feature what is regarded as the classic line up with guitarists Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson.

"Night Life" was released in November 1974 produced by Ron Nevison and Phil Lynott and features evergreens such as "Still in Love with You" and "Sha La La."

"Fighting" was released in September 1975 and reached no. 60 in the UK charts and featured tracks such as "Rosalie" and "Suicide."

The 2025 box set contains two versions of "Night Life" - the original album and a new stereo mix by Richard Whittaker - as overseen by guitarist Scott Gorham and mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road.

The package also contains unreleased mixes from the band's vault, outtakes, B-Sides, Radio Sessions, and for the first time officially a show from Derby recorded in 1975.

The set - housed in a 10 x 10 box - is rounded off with sleeve notes by mojo's Mark Blake and has a 40-page hard backed booklet packed with rare photos and memorabilia with contributions from long time contributor Jim Fitzpatrick.

Stream four preview tracks from the box set here.

