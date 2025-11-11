Yes Expand 'Tales Of Topographic Oceans' For Super Deluxe Edition

.

Bruce Henne | 11-11-2025
(hennemusic) Prog rock legends Yes will release an expanded, Super Deluxe Edition of its 1973 album, "Tales Of Topographic Oceans", that is set to be released on February 6 via Rhino Records.

The origins behind the original project trace back to a footnote in Paramahansa Yogananda's Autobiography of a Yogi, which inspired Jon Anderson to imagine a four-part musical journey through ancient Hindu scriptures. That concept took shape across four side-long compositions: "The Revealing Science Of God (Dance of the Dawn)," "The Remembering (High the Memory)," "The Ancient (Giants Under the Sun)," and "Ritual (Nous Sommes Du Soleil)."

The new Super Deluxe Edition reveals deeper dimensions of the project with previously unreleased in-progress versions of all four album tracks, providing rare insight into the creation of Yes' most audacious work.

The set's live material was recorded early in the tour for Tales and includes previously unreleased performances of all four album tracks, along with earlier favorites "And You And I" and "Close To The Edge." The shows include Zurich (April 21, 1974), Manchester (November 28, 1973), and Cardiff (December 1, 1973).

Get more details and stream the single edit of "The Revealing Science of God (Dance of the Dawn)" here.

