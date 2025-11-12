Cheap Trick Debut Video For 'The Riff That Won't Quit'

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick is debuting a video for "The Riff That Won't Quit", the latest single from its forthcoming album "All Washed Up." The song follows "Twelve Gates" as the lead-in to the November 14 release via BMG of the group's twenty-first studio set.
The album was produced by the band and Julian Raymond, mixed by Chris Lord Alge, and recorded at various studios in Nashville (Sound Emporium Studios, Blackbird, Love Shack, Zen) as well as in LA (Sweetzerland Studios) through 2024.
"All Washed Up" will be available in multiple formats, including digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. A collector's edition Orange Marble vinyl variant limited to 1,000 units is available to pre-order exclusively via the band's new D2C store.
Cheap Trick is currently playing shows across North America, with dates scheduled into December. Stream the newly-released video for "The Riff That Won't Quit" here.
