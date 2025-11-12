Ghost Nominated For Best Metal Performance Grammy Award

(hennemusic) Ghost is among the nominees announced in the Best Metal Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. The band's "Lachryma" - the second single from 2025's "Skeleta" album - will compete for Grammy votes against tracks by Dream Theater ("Night Terror"), Sleep Token ("Emergence"), Spiritbox ("Soft Spine"), and Turnstile ("Birds").
Ghost's sixth studio set saw the Swedish rockers top the US charts for the first time when "Skeleta" debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1 upon its release in April.
Produced by Gene Walker, "Skeleta" marks the follow-up to 2022's "Impera" and 2024's "Rite Here Rite Now", which captured the Swedish band over the course of a pair of sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that also served as the two-night finale of the group's Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023.
Winners will be determined by the Recording Academy's Voting Members - a peer group composed of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more. Their Grammy votes decide every nominee and winner, reinforcing the Grammy Award as music's only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.
Get details on the 2026 Grammy Awards broadcast and stream the "Lachryma" video here.
