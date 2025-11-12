Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has revealed in a new interview that the legendary thrash band's upcoming farewell tour is likely to span as many as five years.
The band will be releasing their new self-titled final album on January 23rd with the second single "I Don't care," arriving this Friday (November 14th). Mustaine caught up with Kerrang!, for a cover feature about the new record and the farewell tour.
Dave said of the tour plans, "We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years. And if we're going to be doing it for that long then, sh*t, I'll be looking at the birthday I don't even want to think about!"
