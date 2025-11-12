Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack and his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne reveal that the metal legend was hospitalized two weeks for his farewell concert, the "Back to The Beginning" event in Birmingham, England on July 5th.

The iconic event features an all-star roster of music legends playing tribute to Ozzy and Black Sabbath and featured the original Sabbath lineup reunited for a final performance.

Jack and Sharon reveal the news about Ozzy's hospitalization in a new episode of The Osbournes podcast, their first since Ozzy's tragic death shortly after the Back to The Beginning concert. Jack says in the episode, "No one knows this. Two weeks before the show [Back To The Beginning], he went back into hospital here."

Sharon explained, "And the story, I don't even think you know it. We had him in the hospital and we were just terrified that people were going to find out. And so we had all the security and the hospital, and the hospital was amazing with him here, they really were. And the people at security and the people at the front desk of the hospital, you know, were told, 'nobody, if they ask for Ozzy, he's not here, nobody's allowed up.' All of this. They had pictures of all of us that were allowed up and names. And this guy comes in and he says, 'I want to see John Osborne.' So, of course, you know, red light and they go, 'Well, who are you?' 'I'm his brother.' So, they call up to the security and they say, 'Ozzy's brother's here. And he's asked to see him. He knows he's here.' And um security, I'm like, 'there's no way. His brother doesn't even know he's in here.' His sisters, his brothers didn't know. And so I sent the security down and I said, 'Find out who this guy is. He's definitely somebody from the press. Definitely.' And so security went down, you know, and they're not the most polite in the world, you know, they're a bit threatening. And this guy kept saying, 'No, it's my brother, and I he knows I'm coming. He knows I'm coming.' So after harassing this poor man, there was a John Osborne in the hospital and it was his brother. And then you felt so terrible, so terrible. And this poor guy just wanted to see his brother and you just go, 'No, no, why did we do that?' So I mean, daddy was hysterical laughing."

