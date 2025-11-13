Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video

Carla Harvey's new group The Violent Hour have released a video for their song "Sex And Cigarettes", which is the third video from the band's debut EP, following videos for the tracks "Sick Ones" and "Hell Or Hollywood."

We were sent the following details: "'Sex and Cigarettes' was the first song I wrote for The Violent Hour EP," said Carla. "It's fun, sexy, and a full-throttle riot-grrrl love letter to chaos and chemistry." For the music video, Carla wrote the treatment, personally scouted most of the locations, from Circus Liquor to L.A.'s infamous Mustang Motel, and tracked down the badasss red convertible that was part of the adventure.

"I wanted to capture the energy and instant camaraderie we have as a band in a modern, Russ Meyer-esque fever dream that turns a simple road trip to a gig into absolute madness," Harvey added. "I enlisted director Nathan Mowery to bring the vision to life. He's not only a filmmaker, but also a wrestler, so I knew he'd nail the finale I imagined. The final cut is exactly how I dreamed it-gritty, sexy, and a little unhinged... just like the song."

"We hadn't been a band for very long before filming the video," said rhythm guitarist Allie Kaye, "but spending a full day together to shoot these killer scenes brought us closer together as a group."

"The energy on the set of our first music video was truly unforgettable," said lead guitarist Kiana De Leon. "Every moment filming felt less like work and more like hanging out with your friends, everyone just naturally vibed with each other. The chemistry was instant, and we all clicked as a whole. It was all good vibes, start to finish, and you can truly feel that excitement in every single scene." "If you're not having fun with your band mates," added drummer Sasha DeLeon, then what are you doing?"

"I never had so much fun filming a music video," said bassist Jewel Steele. "My favorite part was Carla driving the 63' Ford Falcon Futura all around LA while we were rocking out and having a blast!"

