Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters have announced dates for a UK and European tour next spring and summer. Set to open June 10 in Oslo, Norway, the month-long portion of the "Take Cover Tour 2026" series will see the band perform in a mix of arenas and stadiums, as well as at Milan, Italy's I‑Days, Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool and Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive festivals.

Tickets go on sale on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The early 2026 trek will be followed by a full stadium run across North America when it opens in Toronto, ON on August 4.

In sync with the tour news, Foo Fighters recently a released a new single, "Asking For A Friend." Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that read in part: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.

"From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

Get more details and view the tour schedule here.



