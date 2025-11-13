Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters have announced dates for a UK and European tour next spring and summer. Set to open June 10 in Oslo, Norway, the month-long portion of the "Take Cover Tour 2026" series will see the band perform in a mix of arenas and stadiums, as well as at Milan, Italy's I‑Days, Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool and Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive festivals.
Tickets go on sale on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The early 2026 trek will be followed by a full stadium run across North America when it opens in Toronto, ON on August 4.
In sync with the tour news, Foo Fighters recently a released a new single, "Asking For A Friend." Dave Grohl wrote at length about inspiration for the new music and upcoming tour, in a post that read in part: "Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.
"From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."
Get more details and view the tour schedule here.
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour and Share New Song
Foo Fighters and Shaboozey Lead Lineup Of Amazon Music Live's New Season
Foo Fighters To Rock Small Club Tonight
Foo Fighters Mark 30th Anniversary With New Track 'Today's Song'
Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978–1984 Era With New Book- more
Kenny Chesney's Heart Life Music Tops TWO NY Times Best Seller Lists- Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor- Chris Stapleton- more
New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video- LSZEE Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'
Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video
The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'
Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds
Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement
Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book
Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour
The Black Crowes 'High Head Blues' 4K Video Makes YouTube Debut