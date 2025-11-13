.

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

11-13-2025
Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Canadian alt-rockers Lonely Little Kitsch just released their brand new single "Puncture Wounds" and to celebrate Kristen tell us a little bit about the song. Here is the story:

It's a song about dissociating, and wanting to feel numb. When something is too painful or your emotions are overwhelming, you'd rather just shut down and feel nothing at all.

It started out as an early 2000s emo-style song (almost comically so) that Nolan and I randomly wrote at 1am one night. But over time it evolved into something with a bit more punch, and a slightly frenetic feel. More our style.

The lyric video is a band trip to a smash room - like group therapy, but with pent-up aggression and safety goggles. No members of Lonely Little Kitsch were harmed during the making of this video. Mostly.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's ill at ease

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Vices

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Monster

News > Lonely Little Kitsch

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978–1984 Era With New Book- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Heart Life Music Tops TWO NY Times Best Seller Lists- Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor- Chris Stapleton- more

Day In Pop

New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video- LSZEE Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

Latest News

Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'

Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video

The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour

The Black Crowes 'High Head Blues' 4K Video Makes YouTube Debut