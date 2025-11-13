Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Canadian alt-rockers Lonely Little Kitsch just released their brand new single "Puncture Wounds" and to celebrate Kristen tell us a little bit about the song. Here is the story:

It's a song about dissociating, and wanting to feel numb. When something is too painful or your emotions are overwhelming, you'd rather just shut down and feel nothing at all.

It started out as an early 2000s emo-style song (almost comically so) that Nolan and I randomly wrote at 1am one night. But over time it evolved into something with a bit more punch, and a slightly frenetic feel. More our style.

The lyric video is a band trip to a smash room - like group therapy, but with pent-up aggression and safety goggles. No members of Lonely Little Kitsch were harmed during the making of this video. Mostly.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's ill at ease

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Vices

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Monster

News > Lonely Little Kitsch