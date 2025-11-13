The Black Crowes 'High Head Blues' 4K Video Makes YouTube Debut

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are streaming a video for "High Head Blues" as the latest preview to an expanded 30th anniversary release of their 1994 album, "Amorica", on November 14 via UMe.

"To celebrate the Amorica reissue," says the band, "we've just released the 4K remastered version of the 'High Head Blues' music video. FIRST TIME ever seen on YouTube!!"

The Atlanta band's third studio set came on the heels of the massive success of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", and 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion", and featured songs like "A Conspiracy" and "Wiser Time."

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," says Chris Robinson. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts - and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

"The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music," adds guitarist Rich Robinson. "That's what Amorica represents - our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The 2025 deluxe box set will be available as a 5LP or 3CD set; it features "Tallest", a studio album of 9 newly mixed songs from the "Tall" sessions. "Tall", the legendary unreleased album recorded before "Amorica", was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich to bring a new creative energy to the recording of "Amorica."

Get more details and stream the "High Head Blues" video here.

Related Stories

The Black Crowes Share Previously Unreleased Song 'Bitter, Bitter You'

The Black Crowes Play 'amorica' Album In Full On Recorded Live at Analog

Darius Rucker, R.E.M., Black Crowes Supergroup Howl Owl Howl Launching Tour And Debut Single

The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song To Announce 'Amorica' Box Set

News > Black Crowes

Share this article: