.

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

11-13-2025
Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

Legendary Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale surprised fans by sharing a new video message where he announces that he is officially retiring after over 50 year is music.

The 74-year-old said in the clip, Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the 'Snake, a special announcement for you. After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you, with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page, the last few years has been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans. And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig. But it's time for me to call it a day.

"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey, all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement. And I hope you can appreciate that.

"Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well."

Related Stories
Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

Whitesnake Experience Will Be A One-Off Performance

Ex-Whitesnake Guitarist John Sykes Dead At 65

Doug Aldrich Underwent Cancer Surgery (2024 In Review)

Doug Aldrich Recovering From Cancer Surgery

News > Whitesnake

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978–1984 Era With New Book- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney's Heart Life Music Tops TWO NY Times Best Seller Lists- Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor- Chris Stapleton- more

Day In Pop

New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video- LSZEE Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

Latest News

Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'

Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video

The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'

Singled Out: Lonely Little Kitsch's Puncture Wounds

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement

Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978-1984 Era With New Book

Foo Fighters Announce 2026 UK and European Tour

The Black Crowes 'High Head Blues' 4K Video Makes YouTube Debut