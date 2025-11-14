Pete Townshend Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) The Who's legendary lead guitarist Pete Townshend was a featured guest on the November 12 edition of the CBS-TV series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rock icon first appeared on the episode as a guest performer sitting in with the show's band before an extended conversation with Colbert that touched on The Who's farewell tour, Pete's difficult childhood, the incredible amount of unheard music in his vault, and the origins of works like "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia."

Pete's latest musical adventure, "Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet," is at New York City Center this Friday through Sunday this weekend. "Who Are You", The Who's eighth studio album, was recently released in a suite of formats - including a Super Deluxe Edition.

The 2025 set features over 70 unreleased tracks, including never-before-heard versions of the title track, newly-mixed live tracks from their first tour without original drummer Keith Moon, and candid recordings of the band rehearsing in 1977 and 1978.

The Who completed its The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour in early October. Watch an extended video interview with Townshend on The Late Show here.

