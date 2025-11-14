Singled Out: Jason Heath And The Greedy Souls' A Perfect Sound (Don't Be Afraid)

Jason Heath And The Greedy Souls just released their new album "Earth Fire Water Airborne", and to celebrate we asked Jason to tell us about the song "A Perfect Sound (Don't Be Afraid)". A Here is the story:

This was the last song we wrote for the album, and it wasn't even written until we were almost finished mixing the entire record. We were at the rehearsal space playing the opening riff I sorta had in my back pocket for, well, as long as I can remember, really. I had this other part I'd written with different lyrics for the chorus that went, "Don't be afraid of the dying sun / That shines on everyone." While we were playing the opening riff, I started to sing kind of jokingly about some of the politicians we hear from on a regular basis and sang that opening line, "There's a time and place for everything / and this ain't it. I can hear the promises you're making but/you're... SO FULL OF S&%T!!" The band came in hard right after that line, and the hair on our collective neck stood up. We knew we had something. We jammed for a bit and had the opening, verses, and choruses locked in. Musically and, partially, lyrically, anyway.

So the next rehearsal, we were playing it again, and it was feeling pretty good, but when we got to the chorus, I didn't feel like the lyrics were right and didn't feel like it fit with the opening line. I asked the band what they thought of the new lyrics, "Don't be afraid of the dying song / Sung by everyone." They agreed they felt better. Now we just needed a bridge, and, usually, we'll just try and vamp without a lot of thought when we get to those parts because it feels more natural that way. We all kind of fell into this funky part, with Steve playing those drum parts and the rest of us doing our thing. Kind of spontaneously, I started singing "oh oh oh we oh / oh oh oh we oh" over the progression, just as a way to remember a melody I was thinking of, and that became the bridge.

Now, cut to the studio a week or so later, and I needed to finish the lyrics, and, again, I spontaneously started singing, "We're staring straight into the sun / Count the seconds 'till we go blind. Searching deep into the darkness might be the only beauty left to find." Then, Alyssa and the band went back and sang harmonies, and that really made the song come alive!

After tracking the vocals, having written them sort of off-the-cuff, I took a minute to reflect on what I had sung, and it wasn't until then that I recalled a conversation with my sister-in-law, Brianna, who had just passed on after her long, brave battle with cancer. I remember she told me she had recently been watching the eclipse, and she was staring straight at it, even though she knew it was dangerous, and she said, "I was staring into the dark of the eclipse and couldn't turn away because it was so beautiful. I can still see it now when I close my eyes. Not sure if it will go away or not but it was worth it."

It was then I realized what the song meant to me and what I was singing about. It was literally about death, and how we all face it in different ways, and it's one of the few things all of us will definitely experience. How we choose to live in that moment can be beautiful, and how we process grief can as well. I recalled all of the things I had read in Nick Cave's biography, "Faith, Hope, and Carnage," and heard on his album, "Ghosteen," and how he chose to create beauty out of the loss of his son, out of survival, and how it changed so many things for him and his family and how he'd grown. I lost so many people close to me while making this album, many dear friends. Too many to mention. So I guess this was my way to process some of the grief and feelings of anger I'd had, to attempt to transmute it into something tangible, powerful, and... beautiful.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Jason Heath And The Greedy Souls