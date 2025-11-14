Singled Out: Zach John King's Happy For You

Country music star Zach John King just released his brand new song, "Happy For You," and to celebrate he tell sus about the inspiration for the new single. Here is the story:
I wrote 'Happy For You' with Chris LaCorte and Justin Wilson. It's a story about a relationship I was in that didn't shake out the way I had hoped. I think a lot of times, we tell ourselves we're happy for the other person and that we want the best for them. But if we're being honest, that's not always the truth. Sometimes the pain runs so deep, you just wish things had gone differently.
This song is about admitting that, even though the other person has moved on and is living a different life, you're still sitting with the weight of what could have been. One of my favorite parts of the song is the hook. It kind of tricks you for a second. It sounds like it's going to be all positive, like, 'Hey, I think you're doing great, and I'm glad you're doing well'... but then it hits with 'I wish that I was happy for you.' It's brutally honest, and I think a lot of people have felt that exact feeling. I know I have.
The production is stripped back and simple, and the lyrics do the heavy lifting. I'm really proud of this one.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Zach John King Shares New Song 'Still Feel The Burn'
Zach John King Misses Home With New Track 'Space'
Zach John King And Bayker Blankenship Team Up With 'Life Behind Bars'
Zach John King Streams 'Slow Down' EP
Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- Alex Van Halen To Look Back At Van Halen's 1978–1984 Era With New Book- more
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more
New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- G Herbo Shares 'Fallen Soldiers' Video- LSZEE Set For Their Final Performance At Tahoe Live- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
Depeche Mode Share 'Ghosts Again (Live in Mexico City)' Video
5 Seconds of Summer Release 'Telephone Busy' Video
Pete Townshend Guests On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Black Crowes Debut Wiser Time video
Singled Out: Zach John King's Happy For You
Squeeze Announces New Album 'Trixies'
Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour Share 'Sex & Cigarettes' Video
The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'