The Black Crowes Debut Wiser Time video

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are debuting a video for "Wiser Time" in sync with the November 14 release of an expanded 30th anniversary release of their 1994 album, "Amorica", via UMe.

"And another one," says the band. "It's the music video for 'Wiser Time,'' which has never been released on YouTube. Remastered in 4K for the Amorica reissue."

"Wiser Time" followed "A Conspiracy" and "High Head Blues" as the third single from the Atlanata band's third studio set, which reached No. 11 on the US Billboard 200.

The 2025 deluxe box set will be available as a 5LP or 3CD set; it features "Tallest", a studio album of 9 newly mixed songs from the "Tall" sessions. "Tall", the legendary unreleased album recorded before "Amorica", was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich Robinson to bring a new creative energy to the recording of "Amorica."

The set includes 3 unreleased recordings: "Bitter, Bitter You," "Title Song," and "Paris Song," an instrumental that evolves into the Amorica track "Cursed Diamond."

Also included in the deluxe edition is The Marie Laveau Sessions, featuring 7 previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992. Recorded at Kingsway Studios in New Orleans, LA, on an off day from the High High The Moon Tour, where Chris and Rich captured the 7 songs that they had worked up during soundcheck.

Additionally, the band also includes 4 live songs recorded for a worldwide live radio broadcast to premiere Amorica from AIR Studios in London, UK, on October 25, 1994.

