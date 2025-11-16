Ace Frehley Tribute Highlights Launch Of KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas

Hustle and Co sent over some highlights for the first night of KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday night (November 14th) that was launched to , celebrate 50 years of the KISS Army and the band's iconic legacy.

Day 1 Highlights - Friday, November 14th: KISS took to the stage for an Unmasked acoustic kick-off performance - their first live appearance together since retiring from touring in 2023. The band delivered stripped-down versions of classics including "Beth," "Hard Luck Woman," and "Nothin' to Lose" with Eric Singer on drums. Before the music began, Paul Stanley led a heartfelt moment honoring founding guitarist Ace Frehley, inviting fans to raise candles as the band reflected on his legacy.

Throughout the day, fans enjoyed meet & greets, photo opps, and a chance to snag exclusive signed event posters and curated memorabilia exclusive to this weekend.

Early KISS producers Eddie Kramer and Jeff Fura shared behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the band's most iconic albums.

Quiet Riot performed songs like "Thunderbird" and "Love's A B*tch," bringing the energy and nostalgia to the stage.

Pearcy DeMartini performed RATT classics to keep the party rolling through the evening.

As soon as the doors opened, fans rushed inside to kick off 3 days of non-stop activity, music, and fan experiences. The KISS Kruise Vegas Merch Store was full of fans grabbing limited-edition apparel, collectibles, and 50th anniversary memorabilia.

Diehard fans closed the night with KISS Karaoke in the Skybox, wrapping up the perfect kick-off to an action-packed weekend.

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