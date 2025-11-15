.

Singled Out: James JB Barnes' My Mississippi Roots

11-15-2025
James JB Barnes just released his new album "My Mississippi Roots", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

My Mississippi Roots is the title song for my latest record. This song is the centerpiece of the entire record. My dad, Jerry Lee Barnes Sr. deserved his story to be told.

Through this song I'm highlighting his experiences growing up in the deep south and being taught the value of hard work by his mother and father, (my grandparents).

My dad and mom made the bold decision during the mid 1950's (before I was born) to leave Mississippi and head north seeking better opportunity. My dad and mom along with my 2 sisters and brother settled in Cleveland Ohio.

He worked in a steel mill to provide for his family working hard daily. There were many experiences my father had during his short life growing up in the "Jim Crow" south and moving to the big city.

Through his faith in God and his willingness to sacrifice and put the needs of the family first, he did what had to be done during his life. "We stood on a promise all we had to do is keep the faith, it was hard like the mud on my daddy's boots, these are my Mississippi Roots". His Mississippi Roots are my Mississippi Roots.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

