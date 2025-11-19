Singled Out: Sammy Arriaga's Small Town Santa

Sammy Arriaga just release his holiday track "Small Town Santa?" that comes from the "Growin' Up Holiday Vol. 2", a family-friendly EP featuring Heather Russell, Jaden Michaels, and Tyler James Bellinger. To celebrate we asked Sammy to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Small Town Santa was one of those songs I instantly loved the second that I heard it. It's got that upbeat, holiday vibe that reminds me why I love this time of year so much.

Christmas has always been my favorite holiday so anytime I get to tap into that festive energy, I'm all for it. Not only is it insanely catchy; it's also my first-ever kids song so it'll always hold a very special place in my heart.

I've been a fan of the Growing Up Holiday project since the first one so when I got the call to be involved with Vol. 2, It definitely made me smile.

This song might've inspired me to write more like it down the road too...Stay tuned!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below or stream the full EP here

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