Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum (2025 In Review)

Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum was a top 10 story of Jan 2025 in our look back at the Year In Country: (TPR) Country superstar Chris Janson joined RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier and Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens for a special presentation celebrating his 5x Platinum certification for "Buy Me a Boat" on Monday, January 20 at RIAA's headquarters in Washington, DC at an event celebrating the Presidential Inauguration to benefit Musicians On Call. Long embracing an all-in approach to his career as an artist, songwriter, producer and Harpeth 60 Records founder, Janson has also become a vocal advocate for protecting creators' rights.

"We don't take these moments for granted ... to recognize the incredible hard work and creative talent of an artist like Chris Janson. Congratulations on the now 5x Platinum hit 'Buy Me a Boat!'" said Mitch. "RIAA is honored to acknowledge not only this single, but his drive to ensure that all musicians can thrive. From the ELVIS Act in Tennessee to the federal NO FAKES Act, which protect the fundamental uniqueness of a person's voice and likeness from irresponsible AI, we are proud of Chris's continued advocacy."

Janson's visit to the nation's capital celebrated the enduring success of his first No. 1 single and offered policymakers a taste of why music - and those who make it - need protection from unethical uses of AI. He performed a high-energy set featuring "Fix a Drink," "All American Guy," "Good Vibes," "All I Need is You," and forthcoming single "Stay Rowdy" (out 1/31 via Big Machine Label Group's Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint), among covers peppered throughout, including a medley of "Courtesy of the Red White and Blue" and "God Bless the USA."

"It was an awesome time in the RIAA house and a complete surprise receiving the 5x Platinum award for 'Buy Me A Boat.' I'm totally humbled and grateful. The ELVIS Act and NO FAKES Act are near to my heart and something I take very seriously. I'm proud to stand firmly behind each - helping protect artists and songwriters in a big way." said Janson.

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Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum (2025 In Review)

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