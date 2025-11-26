Country Music Cruise Raised $90,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was a top 10 story of Jan 2025 in our look back at the Year In Country: (CEG) The Country Music Cruise and parent company StarVista LIVE announced a charitable relationship with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2024, and the generous patrons on last week's sold-out sailing raised an astounding $90,000 for the Museum's nonprofit mission of preserving the history of country music and making it broadly accessible to a global audience.
Two beautiful Gibson guitars were autographed by artists performing on this year's cruise and sold via live auction prior to Neal McCoy taking the stage Friday night. One guitar was purchased for $40,000, and the other raised $50,000. Each winner was also presented a complimentary Honor Society membership to the Museum, which includes an invitation to its exclusive Medallion Ceremony, the annual induction of new Country Music Hall of Fame members.
The Country Music Cruise offers more than 100 live and unforgettable performances in seven venues throughout the week with John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, Diamond Rio, Neal McCoy, and Home Free headlining the ship's World Stage. The exciting lineup also included Moe Bandy, Gene Watson, T.G. Sheppard, John Berry, Wade Hayes, Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, The Malpass Brothers, Jamie O'Neal, Lacy J. Dalton, Mo Pitney, Gil Grand, Chuck Mead, 50 Shades of Hay, and James Carothers.
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Country Music Cruise Raised $90,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (2025 In Review)
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