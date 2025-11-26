Koe Wetzel's 'High Road (feat. Jessie Murph)' Made History (2025 In Review)

Koe Wetzel's 'High Road (feat. Jessie Murph)' Made History a top 10 story of Jan 2025 in our look back at the Year In Country: (EBM) Koe Wetzel continued his meteoric rise into 2025 as "High Road" featuring Jessie Murph, both artists' first single at Country radio, remained atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a fifth consecutive week. "High Road" is only the sixth debut single to achieve this feat since the chart's inception in 1990 and marks the first song by two acts each charting for the first time to ever earn that distinction.

"The way 'High Road' has connected has been unreal, and to wrap my head around the fact that it's stayed at No. 1 for over a month now is honestly hard to do," marvels Wetzel. "It's a hell of a way to start 2025."

"Getting to No. 1 is difficult; staying there for five weeks is very difficult and only happens if the song is a true bonafide smash hit record," RECORDS Nashville EVP Josh Easler shared with Billboard as he earned Executive of the Week honors in recognition of the milestone achievement.

"High Road" is the lead single off Wetzel's fifth studio album and fourth Billboard Top 10, 9 Lives (Columbia), which has proven to be a defining album for the Texan renegade, earning recognition on multiple year-end best-of lists, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Tennessean, Holler and more, with the Los Angeles Times naming "High Road" specifically as the No. 8 best song of 2024 across all genres.

Written by Wetzel alongside Murph, Amy Allen, Carrie Karpinen, Laura Veltz, Josh Serrato and producer Gabe Simon, the single has amassed more than 330 million global streams en route to becoming Wetzel's fastest RIAA Platinum certification to date.

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