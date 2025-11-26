Tucker Wetmore Scored 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You' (2025 In Review)

Tucker Wetmore Scored 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You' was a top 10 story of Jan 2025 in our look back at the Year In Country: (UMG Nashville) Tucker Wetmore soared into 2025 with his first No. 1 at Country radio. Marking the first Mediabase Country chart-topper of the year, the RIAA certified Platinum debut single, "Wind Up Missin' You," has fueled a whirlwind journey for country's hottest newcomer.
"I cannot say thank you enough to Country radio for making 'Wind Up Missin' You' my first No. 1," shares Wetmore. "The last year has changed my life, and it wouldn't look the same without y'all!!! This is a dream come true and an incredible way to start 2025. I am beyond grateful to everyone who made this happen and I'm excited to work even harder for you this year. God is so good!!"
Following his debut in February 2024 with his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You," Wetmore's meteoric rise notched him 700M total global streams to date, earning him a spot on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, VEVO and more. "Wind Up Missin' You" first impacted Country airwaves in June, and the "surefire hit" (Billboard) climbed to the top of the charts in just 30 weeks.
The Kalama, Wash. native will have another robust year of touring, starting with Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa festival later this month. Wetmore answered fan demand with an extension of his sold-out Waves on a Sunset Tour, adding 17 dates beginning in Berlin on March 8 before joining Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 on June 5 as direct support.
Tucker Wetmore Named 2026 ACM New Male Artist Of The Year
Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore Lead Country Splash Lineup
Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore & Diplo Lead Country Splash Lineup
Tucker Wetmore Shares New Song 'Sunburn'
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
I Am The Avalanche Unleash New Single 'I'm Not Dead (I Just Blinked And Never Saw The Light Again)'
Watch Beastie Boys' offshoot Mike D 5D's 'True Colors' Visualizer
Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' 55th Anniversary
Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother!
The Rolling Stones Get 'Rough And Twisted'
Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' In Athens
Peter Frampton Releases Frampton Documentary Trailer
Mastodon Releases New Single 'Your Ghost Again'