Lainey Wilson Takes 'Somewhere Over Laredo' To No. 1

Lainey Wilson has her scored her ninth number one at country radio with "Somewhere Over Laredo," which is the lead single from the deluxe edition of her "Whirlwind" album.
BBR shared these details: The chart topping single, which she just performed at the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, also anchors two of Lainey's three nominations at the GRAMMY Awards - Best Country Song ("Somewhere Over Laredo"), Best Country Solo Performance ("Somewhere Over Laredo") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert). For her label, Broken Bow Records, "Somewhere Over Laredo" serves as its 50th single to peak at #1 on the country radio charts.
Wilson recently released a holiday EP, Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), available to stream or purchase on 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and CD. The project consists of "Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" with Bing Crosby, as well as instrumental versions of both tracks.
The release is just the latest in a series of milestones as Wilson served as host for the 59th CMA Awards (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991), where she also won three awards-Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind)-and performed twice during the live broadcast: a musical medley monologue and her song "Ring Finger."
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