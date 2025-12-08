Ryan Nelson Streaming New Album 'The Next One'

Hit country music songwriter Ryan Nelson has released his new studio album "The Next One." Publicity Nation shared these details: Hailed as "a legend" by Whiskey Jam's Ward Guenther, Ryan Nelson has become a Nashville staple among artists and songwriters alike, with major cuts including Riley Green's RIAA platinum-certified "When She Comes Home Tonight," Meghan Patrick's "Girls Like Me," and Jelly Roll's "Too Far."

Known as a prolific writer and unmatched performer, Nelson breaks the mold with thought-provoking lyricism and an unapologetically authentic on-and off-stage persona. His refusal to be anyone other than himself and his dedication to upholding the integrity of real music have solidified him as an artist in every sense of the word.

Handpicked by Jelly Roll as an opener on his 2021 'Work In Progress' tour, Jelly Roll called Nelson "one of the best songwriters in Nashville." He's also been featured on playlists and outlets like CMT, the Academy of Country Music, Whiskey Riff, and Holler, as well as on editorial playlists with Apple Music, Spotify, and Audiomack.

The sound stays smoky and guitar-driven, giving each song the feel of a dimly lit room where confessions ring a little louder. "Chain Smokin'" drops you straight into that haze - "She knows what she's doing, she does it right / yeah she's chain smoking / not a thang broken so she ain't gonna fix it / she knows it's addictive" - a moment you can almost see through the smoke.

"Too Close" leans into the tension that comes from wanting something you know could go sideways. Nelson keeps the delivery cool, even as the undercurrent gets heavier - "You know this ain't gotta be a thing if you don't want it to be / we can just keep on playing games as long as you're playing with me" - before the chorus tightens its grip with, "What we want's got nothing on the spell we're under / getting too close, too close for comfort."

Tracks like "Bad Tattoo" and "Hole in the Wall" are straight-up country bangers built for long nights, loud rooms, and the kind of trouble you don't regret until the next morning - but it's "I Come in Pieces" that cuts the deepest.

The guard drops completely - "I come in pieces / just say that you need this / give me a sign / am I out of my mind / tell me you could never leave this / I come in pieces" - and that vulnerability becomes an actual piece of the album's backbone.

Already a seasoned performer, having toured with Jelly Roll and graced countless editorial playlists, Nelson stands on the edge of something bigger. The Next One isn't just an album title, it's a prophecy. And if this record is any indication, Ryan Nelson isn't just the next one up; he's the one to watch. Stream the album here

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