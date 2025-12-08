The Infamous Stringdusters 'Dancing On The Moon' With New Single

The Infamous Stringdusters have shared their new single "Dancing On The Moon," which is the fourth preview from their forthcoming album "20/20" which will arrive on February 13th.

Americana Vibes sent over these details: Following the success of "Dead Man Walking," named one of Billboard's 5 Best New Country Songs, and an aggressive tour schedule across the U.S. throughout 2025, the band continues to push boundaries of modern bluegrass with carefree, mid-tempo declaration of celebrating a new connection and the euphoric feeling of surrendering to possibility.

Lyrically, "Dancing on the Moon" taps into a sense of transcendence and emotional escape with wordplay speaking to sparks of clarity and luminescence. The second verse arrives into shared ascent as the subject echoes sentiments of acknowledging the chemistry and stepping into cosmic realms of hope, imagination, and joy.

She said all my life I've waited for a chance to fly...

She took my hand, said let's take a trip to the promised land...

We lift our feet so high off the ground...

Just like a dream will never come back down...

"We co-wrote this song with two of our favorite songwriters, Jon Weisberger and Josh Shilling," says vocalist & fiddle player, Jeremy Garrett, "It's a light hearted song about falling in love."

To celebrate 20 years since their inception, the ground-breaking, Grammy Award-winning ensemble, The Infamous Stringdusters, whose tone and swagger meld acoustic majesty with a full-blown rock show attitude, mark this important milestone with the release of 20/20.

Twenty brand new songs, and endless miles in pursuit of a dream. Formed in Nashville in the early 2000s, while all performing as side-men with stalwarts of the bluegrass community, soaking up every influence like musical sponges, their friendships and desire to create their music and master their destiny inevitably led to their formation.

Alongside Chris Pandolfi (Banjo), Travis Book (Double Bass), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (dobro), and Andy Falco (guitar), they purposely and fearlessly blur the boundaries between bluegrass, Americana, country, and indie-folk.

At its core, 20/20 marks an important milestone for the group, who happily exemplify sonic exploration and endless curiosity while maintaining a deep respect for musical tradition, under the bright stage lights or amid a recording session.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

12/11-15 - Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - Strings & Sol

12/30 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

12/31 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAheville.com Arena

1/21 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

1/22 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

1/23 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

1/24 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

1/25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

1/27 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

1/28 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

1/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

1/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

1/31 - Appleton, WI - Ice Dance Music Festival

2/1 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

2/13 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

2/20-22 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

2/24 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2/25 - Jackson, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

2/26-27- Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

2/28 - Steamboat Springs, CO - WinterWonderGrass

3/18 - Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre

3/19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House

3/20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

3/21 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

3/22 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater

3/24 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

3/25 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

3/26 - Southern Pines, NC - The Sunrise Theater

3/27 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

3/28 - Brooksville, FL - EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival

4/26 - Greenville, SC - Coach Music Factory

5/21-24 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest

## w/ The Avett Brothers

$$ w/ Mountain Grass Unit

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