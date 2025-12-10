JD Shelburne Streams His Take On 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

JD Shelburne has shared his rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and has also shared a full collection of his seasonal favorites via Christmas playlist on Spotify.

Shelburne had this to say, "I have always loved Christmas music, which my mom played during my childhood holidays in Kentucky, creating many cherished memories. In September, I went to the studio to work on these tunes and knew I had to record a classic holiday song. With 11 recordings already in my holiday collection, choosing which to include was quite challenging.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" has always been a favorite of mine, written in 1943, and a holiday standard since my childhood. Hearing Frank Sinatra sing it always gave me chills, so it's always stuck out this time of year when I have to name a favorite holiday song. I'm excited to share my unique version of this song with my fans this holiday season!

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