Jelly Roll Invited To Become Member Of The Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll took to social media on Wednesday (December 10th) to share the big news that Craig Morgan had extended an invitation to him to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He wrote, "I don't even know what to say right now y'all. They invited me to be a member of the Opry. CRAIG MORGAN INVITED ME TO BE A MEMBER OF THE OPRY!!!! I'm honored beyond words and I can't stop pinching myself.

"To everyone at the Opry, y'all are like family to me. To Craig Morgan, no matter how many times I say it i'll never be able to tell you enough how much this has all meant to me. I love you Joe Rogan."

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