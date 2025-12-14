Colin Stough Shares New Ballad 'Best For You'

American Idol finalist Colin Stough has shared his brand-new ballad, "Best For You", which was penned by Stough and Phillip Kane, and follows his recent single "White Trash" and "20 Bucks." BBR Music Group sent over these details:

With growing streaming momentum, a rapidly expanding fanbase, and strong engagement across socials and live shows, the Mississippi native and American Idol finalist's newest release offers a heartfelt, country lyric as it mines his emotional depths. Stough shared the story behind the song and an intimate acoustic performance live last night on Instagram.

"This song's about loving somebody and watching 'em walk away like it's nothing, but still wanting the best for them," shares Stough. "Now felt like the right time to release this since the seasons are changing and y'all were begging me on socials to drop it. Hope y'all like it."

And its streetlights and telephones / And I can't get a hold of you / I've tried so many times/ But numbing the pain just ain't getting me through / If you throw this dog another bone / I'll come back like I always do / If you ever wish hell on me / That's crazy / I still want the best for you

"Best for You" by Colin Stough is a raw, heart-on-the-sleeve country ballad about loving someone enough to let them go. Through imagery of airplanes, streetlights, and unanswered calls, the lyrics paint the pain of watching someone move on while you're still stuck in the hurt. Even as he admits he keeps coming back and can't numb the heartbreak, the chorus lands on a powerful truth: no matter how bad it gets, he doesn't wish her ill will. In the end, the love stays unconditional. He still wants the best for her, even if it breaks him.

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