Ethan Daniel Davidson Streaming 'Bad Company Brought Me Here' Video

Ethan Daniel Davidson has released the official music video for his ballad, "Bad Company Brought Me Here," which is a track from his new studio album "Lear". Missing Piece Group share these details:
Co-produced by Luther Dickinson and David Katznelson, Lear is a rich, legs-stretched companion record to its counterpart Cordelia, released earlier this year, where Davidson draws from his life's experiences like water from a freshly tapped well. Lear's eight songs possess a distinct ache akin to Neil Young's On the Beach. Every lyric, a new road to be explored, and Davidson, the perfect guide to the journey.
Lear has earned praise from Americana UK who said, "[Lear] is an album that worms its way surreptitiously under the skin the more it is played. It is a dim the lights, get a glass of something to hand and let the music wash over you type of album, and there can never be enough of those in the world," and Americana Highways who exclaimed, "The album is impressive. Mr. Davidson can switch from pure country to blues in the shake of the dice."
Davidson's fourteenth studio album emerged from the same sessions that birthed Cordelia. He's accompanied by the same crackerjack team: producers Katznelson and Dickinson, bassist and Emmylou Harris collaborator Byron House, drummer Marco Giovino (Robert Plant, John Cale), and pedal steel legend Rayfield "Ray Ray" Holloman. Leading up to the album's release, Davidson shared the singles "Stop Breaking Down," the lush and echoing opener which nods to two country classics, Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," and "Not Breaking Hearts," which features a lead guitar performance from Duane Betts, the son of late and legendary Allman Brothers six-stringer Dickie Betts.
Lear is imbued with the worldly perspective that Davidson-a newly ordained rabbi, having completed his ordination shortly after putting the final touches on the album-has long brought to his work as a thinker and storyteller. "When I look at the world and think about how we'd like to change things about it, we lack the political will to actually do anything about it," he reflects. "As a global society, we just don't have it. The way our information universe exists now, the world has somehow flattened out for all of us. We paint nuanced issues with broad brushes, but I want to tell people that the world isn't really that way."
Ethan Daniel Davidson Recruits Duane Betts For 'Not Breaking Hearts'
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