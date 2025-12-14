Trey Calloway Unplugs For 'Christmas With You'

Country music star Trey Calloway has released an acoustic video for his popular Christmas single, "Christmas With You". 2911 Media sent over these details about the special release.

"I'm excited to share my acoustic video of 'Christmas With You'. The song comes straight from the heart, inspired by all the hardworking folks who can't be with family and loved ones for the holidays. It's about the love and magic of Christmas and a reminder to count our blessings and hold tight to what makes this season so special. Hope y'all enjoy this live acoustic version!" shares Calloway.

Trey Calloway has entered a pivotal new phase in his career with the signing of a booking agreement with 1271 Entertainment and new management under respected industry veteran Jerry Hines. The strategic alignment positions Calloway for increased visibility, expanded touring opportunities, and continued growth as he builds on his upward momentum in the country music space.

He recently released his latest single, "Make That Move," which serves as a confident, roots-driven nod to the grit and character of '90s country. Premiered exclusively by All Country News, the track underscores Calloway's command of traditional country storytelling while highlighting a modern sensibility and strong vocal identity. Blending classic instrumentation with contemporary production, "Make That Move" reflects Calloway's artistic evolution and reinforces his potential as a compelling artist and songwriter in today's country market.

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