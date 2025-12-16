Texas Music Icon Joe Ely Dead At 78

Influential Texas singer-songwriter Joe Ely, who worked with a variety or artists including The Clash and Bruce Springsteen, has passed away at the age of 78. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum shared their remembrance:
"Joe Ely performed American roots music with the fervor of a true believer who knew music could transport souls," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "His distinctive musical style could only have emerged from Texas, with its southwestern blend of honky-tonk, rock & roll, roadhouse blues, western swing, and conjunto.
"He began his career in the Flatlanders, with fellow Lubbock natives Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, and he would mix their songs with his through 50 years of critically acclaimed recordings.
"But his true measure came through in the dynamic intensity of his powerhouse live performances, where he could stand his ground aside fellow zealots Bruce Springsteen who recorded duets with Ely, and the Stones and the Clash, who took Ely on tour as an opening act."
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