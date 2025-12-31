Lainey Wilson Took '4x4xU' To No. 1 (2025 In Review)

Lainey Wilson Took '4x4xU' To No. 1 was a top 10 story of February 2025 in our look back at the Year In Country. Here is the original report: (BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson has earned her eighth #1 at country radio via Broken Bow Records with her current single, "4x4xU." Hailed as "a breezy ode to lasting love" by Rolling Stone, "4x4xU" has quickly become a fan favorite.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Wilson's latest studio album, Whirlwind, was released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

With the album, Wilson achieved her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart-her first top 10 entry.

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