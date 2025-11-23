Stray Kids Score Almost 30 Million Views For 'Do It' Video In Just Two Days

'DO IT' captures the most confident and defining moment of Stray Kids' career so far. Opening the new SKZ IT TAPEseries, the record embodies the group's boundless energy and determination to "act boldly with confidence," reflecting both their fearless artistry and connection with fans worldwide. 'DO IT' features five tracks, including the double title tracks "Do It" and "DIVINE," along with new songs "Holiday," "Photobook," and "Do It (Festival Version)." "Do It" pulses with a reggaeton-inspired beat, delivering a message of trusting your instincts and moving forward without hesitation-watch the music video HERE. Meanwhile, "DIVINE" infuses a free-spirited boom bap rhythm, channeling the liberating excitement of Stray Kids as modern-day musical divines. Once again, 3RACHA-Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN-took the helm in writing and producing all tracks, continuing their signature hands-on approach.

The project follows their electrifying KARMA era, which saw Stray Kids achieve triple million sales in the first week, become the best-selling K-Pop album of 2025 (first week sales), and debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single "CEREMONY" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #52 marking the group's fourth entry on the chart and charted on Spotify's Global Top Songs for six consecutive days-the longest run this year for a K-Pop boy group.