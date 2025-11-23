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Stray Kids Score Almost 30 Million Views For 'Do It' Video In Just Two Days

11-23-2025
Stray Kids Score Almost 30 Million Views For 'Do It' Video In Just Two Days

Stray Kids have scored almost 30 million views for their "Do It' video, the title track to their brand new SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT', both arrived on Friday (November 21st). JYP Entertainment / IMPERIAL / Republic Records shared these details about the new release:

After making Billboard history with their record-breaking #1 album KARMA earlier this fall, Stray Kids are once again ready to ignite the global music scene with their boldest sound yet. The group-who became the first act in history to have their first seven Billboard 200 entries debut at #1-return with their latest offering 'DO IT' following their largest-ever world tour, Stray Kids World Tour , which spanned 56 shows across 35 regions. The tour culminated in their first-ever stadium concert in Korea at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, solidifying Stray Kids' status as the world's top-performing K-Pop act.

'DO IT' captures the most confident and defining moment of Stray Kids' career so far. Opening the new SKZ IT TAPEseries, the record embodies the group's boundless energy and determination to "act boldly with confidence," reflecting both their fearless artistry and connection with fans worldwide. 'DO IT' features five tracks, including the double title tracks "Do It" and "DIVINE," along with new songs "Holiday," "Photobook," and "Do It (Festival Version)." "Do It" pulses with a reggaeton-inspired beat, delivering a message of trusting your instincts and moving forward without hesitation-watch the music video HERE. Meanwhile, "DIVINE" infuses a free-spirited boom bap rhythm, channeling the liberating excitement of Stray Kids as modern-day musical divines. Once again, 3RACHA-Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN-took the helm in writing and producing all tracks, continuing their signature hands-on approach.

The project follows their electrifying KARMA era, which saw Stray Kids achieve triple million sales in the first week, become the best-selling K-Pop album of 2025 (first week sales), and debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single "CEREMONY" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #52 marking the group's fourth entry on the chart and charted on Spotify's Global Top Songs for six consecutive days-the longest run this year for a K-Pop boy group.

At the finale of their tour last month, Stray Kids surprised fans worldwide with the mysterious 'DO IT' comeback trailer, which trended in over 60 regions including the U.S. and Japan and topped YouTube's Worldwide Music Video Trending Chart. The reveal sparked explosive excitement among STAY and marked the dawn of a new musical chapter. Having journeyed across a distance equivalent to circling the Earth seven times, Stray Kids now channel that unstoppable energy into DO IT-a project that captures their relentless spirit: "We Do It when we say we will."

Stray Kids' monumental success continues across global stages and award shows alike. In 2025 alone, they have earned major honors at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, Japan Gold Disc Awards, K-World Dream Awards, The Fact Music Awards, and Korea Grand Music Awards. Not to mention, their YouTube channel surpassed 20 million subscribers and their TikTok exceeded 30 million followers, making them one of the most followed K-Pop acts in the world. With 17 music videos surpassing 100 million views, they hold the record for the most among 4th generation K-Pop boy groups. Recently, members HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.Nhave also showcased their versatility by contributing to various Korean drama original soundtracks.

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