Gold Star Releases New Single 'Phantom Sam'

LA-based Marlon Rabenreither, aka Gold Star, has released his brand new single, "Phantom Sam," which was produced by & feat. Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs.
He had this to say about the track, "There are a lot of things I have difficulty saying, and songwriting sometimes has this ability to vocalize and work through emotions and situations that I am ill-equipped to deal with in my day-to-day life. I don't usually sit down and decide to write a song about a certain person or event; often the words and sentiments kind of pour out, and it's only after some time that it becomes clear to me what I am trying to say or why. "Phantom Sam" is a plea to a good friend, a message that says "you are not alone" and "I love you," things of that nature; it's all the words that are sometimes hard to say.
"I had some demos and shared them with Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs, and he had me come down to his studio-this track seemed to resonate with him in particular, and we cut it there with his help and musical contributions. I have always admired the way his records sounded and the way his music has such classic influences, yet still feels really contemporary and I hoped to accomplish something similar with the production on 'Phantom Sam.'"
Luke Bryan Duets Classic 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' With The Late Dan Seals
The Modbeats Share A love letter to the golden age of rock and Roll With Debut Album
Gibson Partners with Searchlight Pictures For Bob Dylan Film 'A Complete Unknown'
Dierks Bentley Rocks Bridgestone Arena For Nashville Stop Of Gravel & Gold Tour
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'