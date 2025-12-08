Midnight Til Morning Announce 2026 U.S. Tour

Midnight Til Morning will continue their momentum into 2026 with a brand new U.S. tour, following their sold-out 2025 trek after being formed on the hit Netflix series "Building the Band".

Brooklyn Basement shared these details: The band will kick off an international tour in Dublin on January 11, with the US leg beginning March 15 in Houston, TX. Stops are slated for Nashville, Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and more. See below for a full list of shows. The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 9, with tickets available to the general public on Friday, December 12.

In October, the band unveiled their debut 7-track EP Afterglow, released globally by Chugg Music, which entered the ARIA Charts at #3. Featuring contributions from a roster of world-class songwriting talent that includes Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter), Adam Yaron (Alex Warren), Feli Ferraro (BTS, Halsey), pop superstar Benson Boone, and Midnight Til Morning themselves, the EP captures the full spectrum of the band's captivating sound. With Afterglow, the group stepped boldly into their biggest chapter yet, cementing their arrival as one of pop's most dynamic new forces.

The band quickly followed up with Afterglow (Unplugged), a 5-track acoustic companion EP, available digitally, featuring intimate reinterpretations of the project's standout songs, and Afterglow (Deluxe), a CD and vinyl exclusive that combined all 12 tracks from Afterglow and Afterglow (Unplugged). Recorded in Sydney with producer Joel Farland (Peking Duk, Rita Ora, Charli XCX) and filmed by Ben Develin and Mude, the collection spotlights their signature harmonies, emotional vulnerability, and undeniable charisma.

U.S. TOUR DATES

MAR 15 - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs - Houston, TX

MAR 17 - Cannery Hall - The Mil- Nashville, TN

MAR 18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

MAR 20 - Midline - Miami, FL

MAR 21 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

MAR 24 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

MAR 26 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

MAR 28 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

MAR 29 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

MAR 31 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

APR 1 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

APR 3 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

APR 4 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - Saint Paul, MN

APR 5 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

APR 8 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

APR 10 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

APR 11 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

JAN 11 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

JAN 12 - SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 14 - KOKO - London, UK

JAN 15 - Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 16 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

JAN 18 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR (SOLD OUT)

JAN 19 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL (SOLD OUT)

JAN 21 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, GER

JAN 22 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, GER (SOLD OUT)

JAN 24 - Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, DK (Studie 2)

JAN 25 - Debaser Nova - Stockholm, SE

JAN 26 - Parkteatret - Oslo, NO

JAN 29 - Trix - Antwerp, BE

FEB 1 - Plaza - Zurich, CH

FEB 2 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, IT

FEB 5 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, ES

FEB 6 - Lula Club - Madrid, ES

FEB 11 - Esplanade Singtel Waterfront Theatre - Singapore

FEB 13 - TIDES - Hong Kong

FEB 15 - Hyundai Card Understage - Seoul, KR

FEB 17 - Space Odd - Tokyo, JP

APR 13 - Lunario - Mexico City, MX

APR 16 - Niceto Club - Buenos Aires, AR

APR 18 - Cine Joia - São Paulo, BR

MAY 6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

MAY 8 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK

MAY 10 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

MAY 11 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

MAY 13 - Institute - Birmingham, UK

MAY 14 - Academy - Bristol, UK

MAY 16 - La Madeleine - Brussels, BE

MAY 17 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, NL

MAY 19 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, NL

MAY 20 - TivoliVredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, NL

MAY 22 - Docks - Hamburg, DE

MAY 23 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, DE

MAY 25 - E-Werk - Cologne, DE

MAY 27 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

MAY 30 - Trianon - Paris, FR

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