Becky G Releases Fan Favorite 'Hablamos Manana'

Becky G has shared the official studio version of the fan favorite "Hablamos Manana" along with a visualizer video. Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records sent over these details:

First teased during the ESQUEMAS era and later performed on tour, the track has lived in fan comments and DMs for years, with listeners asking for its release at every turn. Now, as she wraps a transformative year, Becky delivers the song as a full-circle moment, a thank you to the fans who have been there through every era.

Upbeat and undeniably playful, "Hablamos Ma-ana" leans into the tension of choosing the moment over the conversation - letting tomorrow wait in favor of something more intimate tonight.

With infectious production by Di Genius and songwriting from SpreadLof, Nate Campany, and Elena Rose, the song sits effortlessly alongside Becky G's signature delivery, serving as both a closing chapter and a bridge toward what's next.

The video doubles as a thank-you letter to fans, built from behind-the-scenes footage captured throughout the year. It pulls back the curtain on Becky's world, highlighting the real moments, milestones, and memories that fans rarely get to see.

Just weeks after the Los Angeles premiere of her documentary REBBECA and ahead of its theatrical release on December 10 and 13, Becky returns to the music that started it all, offering fans a track that feels like a special gift made just for them.

The release arrives on the heels of a landmark year, serving as yet another highlight to her momentum. She was honored on the TIME100 Next list, reinforced her influence in fashion by walking Willy Chavarria's Paris Fashion Week show for the second time in celebration of Chicano culture, and delivered one of the year's most talked-about American Music Awards performances alongside Manuel Turizo. She also premiered her intimate, career-defining documentary REBBECA at the Tribeca Film Festival, attended shows by Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, and Casablanca, and appeared at leading cultural moments like Vogue World.

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