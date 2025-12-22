Barry Manilow Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Barry Manilow took to social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will be undergoing surgery, which has forced him to reschedule his January live dates.

He wrote, "We just finished five great Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. This marks the seventh time we have done these charity concerts and raised millions for nonprofit organizations throughout the Coachella Valley. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor that it was found so early. That's the good news.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.

"The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts. The new schedule is listed below. I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.

"In the meantime, I'm counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!

"I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom... get tested! I'll see you at the Westgate Las Vegas for Valentine's! Barry

"Ticket holders for the January concerts will be able to use their existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

"Here's the new schedule for our arena shows:

Tampa - February 27 - Benchmark International Arena

Columbus - March 6 - Nationwide Arena

Charleston - March 11 - North Charleston Coliseum

Orlando - March 13 - Kia Center

Sunrise - March 14 - Amerant Bank Arena

Estero - March 16 & 17 - Hertz Arena

Greensboro - April 24 - First Horizon Coliseum

Jacksonville - April 27 - VyStar Veterans Memorial

Duluth (GA) - April 29 - Gas South Arena"

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Barry Manilow Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

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