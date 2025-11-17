Billy Morrison Working On Follow-Up To 'The Morrison Project'

Billy Morrison shared the big news that he has been working on the follow up to his acclaimed "The Morrison Project" album, which featured his chart-topping collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens "Crack Cocaine".
Morrison took to social media to reveal the following update, "In response to more than a few messages I have received recently, the answer is YES there will be a follow up album to The Morrison Project.
"I have been recording all this year in the touring breaks and I have a full set of 12 songs that I love, that will make up the new album. There will be guest appearances, just like the last record, and when I decide when and how the album comes out, you will all be the first to know!!
"Until then, I'm finishing it all up in the studio the moment I get back from South America, and then it's on to the business and logistics of it all. Its a fun process and I can't wait for you to hear these new songs. Billy."
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