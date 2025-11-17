Dayseeker Plot Pale Moonlight North American Tour

Dayseeker have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring to launch their Pale Moonlight North American Headline Tour that will feature support from Northlane, Wind Walkers, and sace6.

"This is our first headlining tour for our new album Creature In The Black Night and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring some of these songs to life in our live show with a stacked lineup," the band says.

The tour will be kicking off in Huntington, NY on May 1st at The Paramount and will wrap up on May 30th in San Diego, CA at SOMA. Pre-sales begin today, Monday, November 17 at 12pm ET. The general on-sale is set for Friday, November 21 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

5/1 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/2 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome @ Oakdale

5/3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/5 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

5/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

5/7 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

5/9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

5/10 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

5/12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/16 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

5/19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

5/20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Theatre

5/22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

5/23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

5/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

5/28 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

5/29 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

5/30 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

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