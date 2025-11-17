Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd Launching Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they are teaming up to launch the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, a co-headlining trek that will feature 19 North American dates next summer.

The tour is set to kick off on July 23rd in Atlanta at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with a final performance planned on August 29th in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP.

We were sent these details: The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 18 at Noon local time. The general on-sale goes live on Friday, November 21 at 10 AM local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to an intimate behind the scenes backstage tour, photo op with members of the band, exclusive merch pack & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

Just prior to the co-headline tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd, on July 17 in Elk Grove Village, IL, Foreigner will appear at the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series. Lynyrd Skynyrd will make two appearances in Florida. On July 17 in West Palm Beach at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and on July 18 in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets will be available simultaneously with the on-sale for the nineteen co-headline events. Six Gun Sally will open all appearances across all dates. Very Special Guest Loverboy will appear as direct support for Lynyrd Skynyrd in West Palm Beach, Tampa and Tinley Park. Additionally, on August 11, Lynyrd Skynyrd returns to the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for the annual rally.

Foreigner's Jeff Pilson shares, "The energy the band has felt knowing we'll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric! Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be THE go-to event of the summer!"

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant states, "I'm excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits! I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together - it doesn't get much better than that. See y'all in 2026!"

FOREIGNER & LYNYRD SKYNRD: DOUBLE TROUBLE DOUBLE VISION DATES:

7/23 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre

7/31 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/01 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater

8/06 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/07 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/08 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/14 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater

8/16 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/20 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

8/23 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/27 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

8/28 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

FOREIGNER HEADLINE APPEARANCE WITHOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRD:

7/17 Elk Grove Village, IL Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series

LYNYRD SKYNYRD HEADLINE APPEARANCES WITHOUT FOREIGNER:

7/17 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/11 Sturgis, SD The Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/15 Tinley Park, IL Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre

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